What Happened to Luis Cevallos? Alexis Rodriguez Dies in New Jersey Accident

Recently the accident of Luis Cevallos and Alexis Rodriguez went viral on the internet.

According to the information, as we told you in the above paragraph Luis Cevallos and Alexis Rodriguez have met with an accident. This motor vehicle accident was so terrible that both people lost their lives in this accident. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. From this, you can imagine how bad this accident would be if both of them died. If we talk about this accident in more depth, we have come to know that this accident happened around 2:15 in the morning on Tonnelle Avenue near the Paterson Plank Road overpass. One of the two people who died in this incident was Alexis Rodriguez, aged 27, while the other was Luis Fernando Cevallos, aged 24, who was driving a 2022 Kia Stinger.

What Happened to Luis Cevallos?

As soon as the police got the news of this terrible accident, they reached the accident area and started investigating the accident and also sealed the accident area. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Tonnell Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer, police said. When the results of this collision came out, it was found that due to the collision, the vehicle came under the trailer and stopped about 30 to 40 feet away from the truck.

Disturbingly, both Alexis Rodriguez and Luis Fernando Cevallos were pronounced dead by a medical labor force at the scene at 2:26 a.m. Captain David Dowd of the North Bergen Police Department has handled this case and has even informed the families of both the deceased people about this accident, hearing which the parents of both the deceased people have been deeply shocked.