What Happened to Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez? California Man on the run After he Murdered and Decapitated his Female Relative

Today we are going to share such a piece of news with you, after knowing that your senses will be blown away. Recently, information has been received from the news that a man from California ran away after killing his female relative and beheading her. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. Everyone is becoming impatient to know about this painful incident. After hearing this news, people want to know whether that person has been caught by the police and why that person did this. However, we have collected for you every information related to an incident. Scroll up your screen and dig deeper into this incident.

According to sources, it has been learned that the accused is a 24-year-old man resident of California. This horrific incident took place on November 2, 2023, in which it is being told that a 24-year-old man first murdered one of his 20-year-old female relatives by beheading her, after which he ran away with the victim’s severed head. As soon as the police received information about this matter, they reached the spot, after which the police took the matter seriously and continued their investigation.

What Happened to Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez?

After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public about the entire incident and said that the body of the woman who died in this incident was recovered by the police from outside the house. On the other hand, the police have continued their investigation to arrest 24-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who carried out this incident. To catch the criminal, the police have revealed his identity that he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and his total weight is 150 pounds. When he fled after committing the murder, he was wearing a long-sleeve black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

This terror has created fear in the hearts of people because this is such a mysterious and terrible incident that happened in Santa Rosa, California. However, till now the police have maintained their stand on this matter, and on the other hand, people are also saying that the culprit should be caught as soon as possible and he should be punished for his crimes.