What Happened to Lyndsay Bell? Know About Her Husband, Daughter, Age and More

Lyndsay Bell is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

She is a multifaceted individual who balancing a career as a model and occasional actress with the responsibilities of being a supportive wife and dedicated mother. She belongs to a private family background and her husband is also one of the best football players. She is also known as an active user of social media and has a large number of fans worldwide. She is a Model and occasional actress.

What Happened to Lyndsay Bell?

She is the wife of Blake Bell, he is an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Let us talk about her husband, he was born on 7 August 1991 and became a successful football player. He attended Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and completed his education at the University of Oklahoma. He joined the NFL as the first of three fourth-round picks. He is the beloved son of Mark Bell and Sherry Bell. He plays as a former defensive end who converted from tight end.

If we talk about their relationship, it began when they first connected at the University of Oklahoma, and they began dating in 2013 while still in college. The couple got married in 2013 and they have a daughter named Brinleigh. Presently, she is getting popularity because of her high-profile appearances alongside pop sensation Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes). Recently, the trio has seen the support of the Kansas City Chiefs at various NFL games, including the Sunday Night Football clash against the Green Bay Packers, which has elevated Lyndsay's public profile.