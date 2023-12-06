CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Lyndsay Bell? Know About Her Husband, Daughter, Age and More

Shivam Kumar

Lyndsay Bell has been gathering huge attention and popularity on the internet for the last few days. She is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and she is one of the popular individuals in the entertainment industry. For the previous few times, her name has been rapidly circulating in the trends of various social media pages and many are showing their interest to know more about herself. It is creating a great buzz and has become a topic of discussion. So, we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic.

What Happened to Lyndsay Bell

According to the reports and exclusive sources, she is a multifaceted individual who balancing a career as a model and occasional actress with the responsibilities of being a supportive wife and dedicated mother. She is playing the role of both: a family member and a popular personality. She belongs to a private family background and her husband is also one of the best football players. She is also known as an active user of social media and has a large number of fans worldwide. She is a Model and occasional actress. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more details.

What Happened to Lyndsay Bell?

She is the wife of Blake Bell, he is an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Let us talk about her husband, he was born on 7 August 1991 and became a successful football player. He attended Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and completed his education at the University of Oklahoma. He joined the NFL as the first of three fourth-round picks. He is the beloved son of Mark Bell and Sherry Bell. He plays as a former defensive end who converted from tight end.

If we talk about their relationship, it began when they first connected at the University of Oklahoma, and they began dating in 2013 while still in college. The couple got married in 2013 and they have a daughter named Brinleigh. Presently, she is getting popularity because of her high-profile appearances alongside pop sensation Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes). Recently, the trio has seen the support of the Kansas City Chiefs at various NFL games, including the Sunday Night Football clash against the Green Bay Packers, which has elevated Lyndsay’s public profile. We have shared all the details about her and her husband above in this article. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

