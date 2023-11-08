What Happened to Makaylia Jolley? Mississippi Woman Pleads Guilty to Killing Her Infant Daughter By Repeatedly Slamming

The recent viral news is coming that a mother is found guilty of killing her infant daughter. In this report, we are going to talk about Makaylia Jolley who is a very well-known native of the Mississippi community. People are coming on the internet and wondering who is Makaylia Jolley. This article helps you to learn about the recent viral news of Mississippi. As per the sources, the Mississippi woman is found guilty of killing her infant daughter by continuously slamming her on concrete. The recent viral news of Mississippi left the whole nation shocked and created a huge controversy. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a Mississippi mother pleaded guilty to murdering her infant daughter. Now, the woman is facing serious charges after committing a horrific crime. The accused name is identified as Makaylia Jolley. Currently, she is 21 years old. Further, she was run from the incident place after the arrival of police. The mother is from Mississippi. Now, the netizens hit the search engine and want to know what charges have been filed against Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Makaylia Jolley?

Further, the Mississippi woman is arrested and charged with a life sentence. Currently, she is facing serious legal charges after murdering her infant daughter. The daughter of Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley was only 2 months old. She faced serious charges without parole. The deceased name is identified as Khalysie Lashay Jolley who was only 2-month-old. The woman forcefully throws her daughter on the road. The department got information on May 12, 2022, from North Bierdeman Road which is located in Pearl, Mississippi. The Pearl Police Department comes to know that a Mississippi mother is slamming her 2-month-old daughter on the concrete several times.

After the arrival of the Pearl Police Department, the woman ran from the incident place and left her daughter in critical condition. The daughter’s name was Khalysie Lashay Jolley who was 2-month-old. The Mississippi woman was caught near the woods. The woman allegedly killed her daughter. The baby was rushed to the Children’s hospital after so much effort and treatment she could not survive. The doctors declared the baby on May 14. The baby was injured badly. Her entire body was fractured. The woman Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley described this crime as an accident. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.