What Happened to Mamata Banerjee? Mamata Banerjee Suffers Leg Injury in Spain

Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury in Spain, hospital advises 10-day rest. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has received medical advice to take a 10-day rest due to discomfort in her left leg, which was injured last week. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been advised to take a 10-day rest following an injury to her left leg, which occurred during her recent trip to Spain. This injury coincidentally happened at the same location where she had previously hurt her leg a few months ago while disembarking from a helicopter during an emergency landing due to bad weather at Sevak Air Force base. Upon her return from a 12-day official trip to Spain and Dubai aimed at attracting investments for the state, Banerjee sought treatment at SSKM Hospital, where senior doctors confirmed her week-old injury. The medical bulletin from the hospital recommends the Chief Minister’s 10-day rest for recovery.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, arrived back in Kolkata on Saturday evening following a 12-day visit to Spain and the UAE. She expressed satisfaction with the outcome of her trip, stating that her efforts to secure investments for the state had been highly fruitful. Upon her arrival at Kolkata airport earlier today, Mamata Banerjee expressed her contentment, remarking that she was pleased to have contributed positively to the welfare of West Bengal. She shared her enthusiasm with reporters, describing the trip as exceptionally successful and highlighting her happiness at being able to make a significant impact on Bengal.

What Happened to Mamata Banerjee?

She also mentioned that the meetings were arranged in collaboration with FICCI and the Indian Chamber of Commerce, leading to the signing of significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Furthermore, in a post on a certain platform, Banerjee shared her return to the city, emphasizing that she had received substantial investment and partnership proposals from Spain and Dubai.

Upon returning to Kolkata, I have brought with me substantial investment and partnership offers from Spain and Dubai. There will be subsequent delegations from abroad, and we intend to continue the initiatives we’ve initiated during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled for November. I extend my gratitude to the Indian Embassies, CII, FICCI, ICC, the industry and business representatives who accompanied us, and the dedicated media community for their collective efforts in pursuing our shared mission. Long live the spirit of Biswa Bangla! Long live India! This was her message shared on the micro-blogging platform.