What Happened to Manuela Allen? NBC ‘Dateline’ to Unravel the Brutal 2019 Killing of Texas Teacher

Manuela Allen, a mother of four and a high school teacher in Texas, was brutally murdered in her home in 2019 without her family knowing. The assailant, then 18 years old, was identified as Julius Mullins. What makes this case even more complicated is the fact that Mullins used to date Allen’s daughter and had unclear motives for killing her. Keep reading the entire article Dateline is getting into this mystery murder in their next episode, “The Footprint At the Lake”. It’s set to air on Friday, October 13th at 9 p.m. on NBC. On July 6th, 2019, someone who wasn’t identified came into the Allen house and attacked Manuela, who was in her bedroom. Blood was all over the house, especially on the floor of the bedroom. It showed that there had been a lot of blood loss, which could have been the cause of death. The attack should have scared the family, but no one heard anything since they had plugged in their phones to block out any sounds.

When Manuela’s family woke up the next morning, her husband Peter, her daughter Kiara, and her brother Darian were among the first to discover she was missing. All that was left of her was a trail of blood and a knife. Manuela’s SUV was missing as well, which initially led the family to believe she had driven herself to a hospital. But the large trail of blood suggested something more sinister was going on, which led to police involvement.

What Happened to Manuela Allen?

Her car was later discovered near Lake Cooper. Nearby, Manuela was found wrapped in sheets. It didn’t take long for police to target the killer. Initially, they thought it was a high school teacher who knew the Allens well because of his ability to drive the SUV through the Allens’ home, but Peter gave them a clue that led them straight to the real culprit.

Peter urged investigators to question a troubled teen, who then directed them to Kiara’s former boyfriend, Julius Mullins. Julius was later identified as a suspect after his bike’s tire tracks were found at the lake’s edge near the scene of the crime. He had a troubled past and was known for disruptive behavior at his school. At first, he denied killing Manuela and even tried to blame Peter, but the mounting evidence forced him to confess. Exclusive interviews with Julio will reveal more about Manuela’s tragic death in the upcoming ‘Dateline’ episode.