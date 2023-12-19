What Happened to Marcus Smart? Marcus Smart Injury and Illness Update 2023

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Marcus Smart and his health updates. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Marcus Smart of the NBA is on the verge of making a comeback for the Memphis Grizzlies, enhancing the team’s guard depth. His expected return is anticipated to fall between the matches against the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks. Making strides towards his return for the Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Smart is on the mend after being sidelined since November 14 due to a sprained left foot.

Coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that Smart engaged in play-groups over the weekend, signaling his imminent return later this week. Jenkins expressed confidence, noting that Smart is “really close” and hinted at a potential comeback during the games against the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks. Smart’s return holds significance, bolstering the Grizzlies’ guard lineup, particularly with Derrick Rose dealing with left hamstring tightness. The team is optimistic about Smart’s comeback, aiming for his return somewhere between the Indiana and Atlanta matchups as they strive to enhance their standing in the NBA. Marcus Smart, born on March 6, 1994, is an American professional basketball player presently associated with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. He showcased his collegiate talents with the Oklahoma State Cowboys before being selected sixth overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2014 NBA draft. Renowned for his defensive prowess and versatility, Smart adeptly plays both as a point guard and shooting guard. In the 2021–22 season, he achieved the esteemed NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, joining an exclusive group as only the sixth guard in NBA history to receive this accolade.

