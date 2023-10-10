What Happened to Marie-Louise Gay? Children’s picture Book Flagged as Potentially ‘$exually Explicit’

In this article, we are going to talk about Marie-Louise Gay. Currently, her name is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Marie-Louise Gay. As per the sources, the breaking news is coming that internet facepalms as children’s picture books flagged as potentially ‘se*ually explicit’ in Alabama libraries. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral over the internet. People also want to know who is Marie-Louise Gay. This article helps you to learn the recent viral news of Marie-Louise Gay. If you want to know this in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, the book Read Me a Story, which is written by Marie-Louise Gay was described as explicit. Before talking about her viral news let’s take a look at her profile. If you are searching for Marie-Louise Gay let us inform you that Marie-Louise Gay is a famous and very well-known Canadian children’s writer and illustrator. She was born on June 17, 1952. She is an English and French writer and illustrator. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Marie-Louise Gay?

Further, Marie-Louise Gay got many awards for her work. She also won the 2005 Vicky Metcalf Award and various Janet Savage Blachford Prizes. Currently, she is 77 years old. Her husband’s name is David Homel. She grew up in Quebec City. Moreover, her husband is also a very well-known American-Canadian writer and literary translator. The couple wrote two longer books together. Currently, the Canadian writer Gay found herself in the social media controversy. What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

As per the sources, Gay’s book named ‘The Read Me a Story has been counted to an index of potentially ‘se*ually explicit’ books to be removed. Now, the book is going to be removed from the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. The book is sagged because the Canadian writer’s last name is Gay. The library staff says about this before putting the book on the shelves. The HCPL executive director Cindy Hewitt also expressed concern about this in this case. ‘Gay’ is the main word for which this book is on the list of flagged. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.