What Happened to Mario Che-Tiul? Escaped Missouri Inmate Jailed Over Molestation and Incest Charges Captured

Recently, the authorities arrested a man named Mario Che-Tiul and he managed to escape from a Missouri jail a few months ago along with other prisoners. Now, he has been arrested and this news is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Lots of people are shaping their interest in this topic and raising various questions such as who is Mario Che-Tiul, what happened to him, and more related to his arrest. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information related to his arrest and also talk more about himself in this article.

According to the reports, the authorities arrested a man who was accused child molester and he managed to flee in a violent occurred in Missouri jailbreak. He was arrested on Thursday 21 September 2023 by the US Marshals in the same county Chester County, as Denelo Cavalcante. Now, the accused was taken into custody, and he was arrested when the authorities reported that the accused might be at the residence and surrounded by an apartment in the unit block of Gap Newport Pike in Avondale. Lots of details are still left to share with you, so swipe up this article and continue your reading.

What Happened to Mario Che-Tiul?

The accused escaped in June from a Missouri Prison but now he was again arrested on Thursday. He was in the Barry County Jail in Missouri when was ran away in June 2023. The other prisoners were captured but he hadn’t been found by the police until his again arrested recently. He is a 34-year-old man and has been on the run since June 1 before he was caught by the U.S. Marshals Service at about 1:30 p.m. in Avondale, located near to Maryland and Delaware borders. He was also accused “for a violent Barry County, MO. Scroll down this page to learn about his charges.

He is facing the charges of child molestation, assault back and incest in Missouri. A total of six prisoners including him ran away from the Missouri prison. However the five were immediately caught but he was running until his arrest but now he is also arrested. He was caught when the US Marshals received suggestive information that Che-Tiul may be in the Philadelphia or New Jersey area. He was finding work as a laborer and maintained a low profile. The authorities immediately reached the place and surrounded his apartment and cought him.