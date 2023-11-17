What Happened to Mark Andrews Ankle? Mark Andrews Ankle Injury Looks Season-Ending

It is coming forward that Mark Andrews was sidelined for the remainder of Thursday Night Football due to an ankle injury and this news is creating buzz. He is an American football tight player and he plays for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). He has a massive number of fans around the world and many of his loved ones are hitting the online pages to know more about his current health status. Let us know what happened to him and the circumstances of his injury and also talk about himself in detail in this article, so read completely.

There are many rumors also flowing claims that Mark Andrews is not injured but sources have confirmed that he was injured in a previous game. Due to his ankle injury, he will miss the remainder of Thursday Night Football’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was injured when he caught a pass and was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Initially, the Ravens said his return was questionable but later ruled him out. Multiple videos were also shared on the internet related to him and his injury update. One video shows him as using crutches and could not put any weight on his leg. Keep reading to know more about his injury.

What Happened to Mark Andrews Ankle?

Mark’s injury appeared to be worrisome as he remained on the field for a few minutes, but he managed to leave the field with some assistance due to a supportive reception from the Baltimore fans. Backup tight end Isaiah will likely play his role for the remainder of the game due to his injury. Patrick Rickard, a fullback could be valuable for blocking purposes. Charlie Kolar will also seen as the third tight-end roster because of Mark’s absences. His team is hoping for his recovery and joining the team back. Keep reading…

If we talk about Mark, he was born on 6 September 1995 in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America. He is an American professional football player who plays as a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). With his amazing football game performance, he gained a lot of fans all over the world. He attended Desert Mountain and completed his education in Oklahoma. At present, his name is making headlines because of his injury and we have mentioned all the things related to his injury above in this article and have also talked about them.