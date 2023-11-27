What Happened to Marlo Thomas? What Illness Does Marlo Thomas Have? Illness and Health

Today, we are going to talk about Marlo Thomas whose name has been gathering a lot of attention on the internet for the last few days. It is coming out that she is suffering from a brief illness and her health status is not well currently. She is an American actress, producer author, and social activist. She is most popular for her starring role on the sitcom That Girl. She has so many fans around the world who are showing their curiosity to learn more about her illness. Let’s continue this article and learn all the details surrounding her health and also talk about herself.

Her birth name is Margaret Julia Thomas but she is mostly known by her stage name Marlo Thomas. Born on 21 November 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. She is presently 86 years old. She pursued her education by attending Marymount High School and graduated from the University of Southern California, where she received a degree in teaching. She is a successful actress and is best known for starring in the sitcom “That Girl” and her children’s franchise Free to Be… You and Me. She has received various awards for her work and her roles in television. Continue your reading to know more about her.

Furthermore, Marlo's health is fine and she does not have any diseases but news of the illness started circulating recently, so details about her current health have not been confirmed. The rumor about her unwell health went viral as many social media users shared rumors about his poor health without confirming it. Our sources have deeply searched and we confirmed above in this article that no information regarding her poor health condition has been officially confirmed.