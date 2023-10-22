Headline

What Happened to Martin Taccetta? Real-life Tony Soprano Who Spent Decades Behind Bars

11 mins ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

The real Tony Soprano has been locked up for decades for his role in the murder of a used car salesman in Toms River in 1984. Now, a 72-year-old Florham Park man is claiming that prosecutors manipulated dental records to falsely implicate him in the case. According to Yahoo News, Martin Taccetta said he was at his dentist when Craparotta was killed. Taccetta accused the prosecutors of being involved in the “rub-out” of the Toms River car dealer, Vincent “Jimmy Sinatra” Craparotta.

What Happened to Martin Taccetta

According to a report in the New York Post in 2000, Taccetta, 56, “was beaten to death with golf clubs” by men who had been in the car lot on Route 9 in Trenton, N.J., to discourage his nephews from paying tribute to the “Lucchese” crime family from their profits from video poker machines,” according to the report. “Taccetta was the capo in charge of the gang’s operations in New Jersey,” according to the Post. According to a New York Post article in 2000, “Goodfellas who might be role models”: Mob experts who used to work with New Jersey’s organized crime task force said the “Tony Soprano” of the TV’s “Goodfellas” looked a lot like “Taccetta.” Taccetta was charged with the murder of Craparotta, along with two other alleged members of the Lucchese crime family.

What Happened to Martin Taccetta?

In 1993, Taccetta and two other alleged mafia associates were on trial in Ocean County Superior Court for racketeering and extortion. Taccetta was found guilty of racketeering and conspiracy, but the jury didn’t find him guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years. The government used testimony from former mafia bosses to say that Taccetta and an associate “whacked” the victim over some Joker Pokers and used golf clubs instead of baseball bats because “bats break,” according to the media outlet.

Taccetta claimed that the AG at the time of the 1993 trial concealed the FBI report, which he said showed that he had been at his dentist’s office an hour before Craparotta’s death, but that it had been secretly altered. He said he learned about the FBI report through a FOI request in the last few years and that he deserved a retrial. In the trial, Taccetta’s lawyers argued that the evidence at the AG’s trial included evidence that his co-conspirator, Thomas Ricciardi, was a member of the “Lucchese” crime family and that Ricciardi had clubbed Craparotta to death while shouting, “pay your debts.”

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender