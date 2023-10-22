What Happened to Martin Taccetta? Real-life Tony Soprano Who Spent Decades Behind Bars

The real Tony Soprano has been locked up for decades for his role in the murder of a used car salesman in Toms River in 1984. Now, a 72-year-old Florham Park man is claiming that prosecutors manipulated dental records to falsely implicate him in the case. According to Yahoo News, Martin Taccetta said he was at his dentist when Craparotta was killed. Taccetta accused the prosecutors of being involved in the “rub-out” of the Toms River car dealer, Vincent “Jimmy Sinatra” Craparotta.
According to a report in the New York Post in 2000, Taccetta, 56, “was beaten to death with golf clubs” by men who had been in the car lot on Route 9 in Trenton, N.J., to discourage his nephews from paying tribute to the “Lucchese” crime family from their profits from video poker machines,” according to the report. “Taccetta was the capo in charge of the gang’s operations in New Jersey,” according to the Post. According to a New York Post article in 2000, “Goodfellas who might be role models”: Mob experts who used to work with New Jersey’s organized crime task force said the “Tony Soprano” of the TV’s “Goodfellas” looked a lot like “Taccetta.” Taccetta was charged with the murder of Craparotta, along with two other alleged members of the Lucchese crime family.
What Happened to Martin Taccetta?
In 1993, Taccetta and two other alleged mafia associates were on trial in Ocean County Superior Court for racketeering and extortion. Taccetta was found guilty of racketeering and conspiracy, but the jury didn’t find him guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years. The government used testimony from former mafia bosses to say that Taccetta and an associate “whacked” the victim over some Joker Pokers and used golf clubs instead of baseball bats because “bats break,” according to the media outlet.
Taccetta claimed that the AG at the time of the 1993 trial concealed the FBI report, which he said showed that he had been at his dentist’s office an hour before Craparotta’s death, but that it had been secretly altered. He said he learned about the FBI report through a FOI request in the last few years and that he deserved a retrial. In the trial, Taccetta’s lawyers argued that the evidence at the AG’s trial included evidence that his co-conspirator, Thomas Ricciardi, was a member of the “Lucchese” crime family and that Ricciardi had clubbed Craparotta to death while shouting, “pay your debts.”
