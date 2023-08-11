What Happened to Marwan Berreni? Police Looking for Marwan Berreni After a Car Accident

Recently the name Marwan Berreni has come on the internet. It is trending on many social networking sites due to his accident news. Since his accident news came on the internet it circulated on the social media platfroms and uncounted reachtion started hitting the headlines as many people were very shocked. His accident news left many questions in people’s minds. Now people are very curious to know about Marwan Berreni and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, On 3 August 2023, Marwan was actively sought by the gendarmerie following a hit and run following a heavy traffic mishap in Macon. On the basis of the report, on 3 August, a young lady was described as violently hit by a motorcar. The car was identified to be a Mercedes 4×4, which was at that time leaving a nightclub located in Saone-et- Loire. It was later reported that Marwan Berani was one of the names involved in the accident. The police are persuaded that the vehicle in inquiry, discovered in a neighbouring town, belongs to Marwan Berreni. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Marwan Berreni?

The police have been still searching for the person who played Abdel Fedala. They primarily suspect the guy of having fled to the South. An update on the incident also disclosed that Last February, the actor who was then announced as a drunk, was placed in police detention in Vence after being assertive towards the gendarmes who came following complaints of nocturnal disturbances.

As far as we know, Marwan Berreni was born on 4 December 1988 in Paris. He is a well-known actor who is better known for his best role as Abdel Fedala in the television series "Plus belle la vie. He is a beloved son of Algerian origin and Martine Sarlandie. In April 2019, he transferred to the town of Fuissé, fifteen minutes from Mâcon. The actor was in a relationship with actress Coline d'Inca between 2009 and 2015. They adopted a dog, a Shiba, named Gina. He is a very talented person who made his career by himself.