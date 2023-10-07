What Happened to Mary Elizabeth Bailey? Story of 11-year-old Girl Forced to Kill Her Abusive Stepfather

Even in her worst nightmares, Mary Elizabeth Bailey would never have believed that her mother would ask her to do something so unthinkable. At the age of 11, Mary Elizabeth “Mandy” Bailey was asked to do something she had never wanted to do before. Priscilla “Pam” Wyers gave her a.22-caliber rifle and told her to shoot her violent stepfather Wayne Wyers as he lay sprawled in a chair in their West Virginia house. In February 1987, Mary shot her stepfather to death. Now, over 35 years later, Mary’s life story has been made into a movie. The trailer for “Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story” was released earlier this month.

Mary Elizabeth Bailey said, ‘If you do this, it’s over. You won’t go to jail. You’re too young,’” Mary said last year. “I begged Priscilla to let me go, but she wouldn’t let me.” Priscilla said she shot Wayne when police arrived, but then “it was all my fault,” Mary said. Mary and Priscilla were both charged with murder, and Mary was placed into foster care. The charges were dropped after Mary testified against her mom. In 1988, Priscilla was found guilty of murder in the first degree and sentenced to life imprisonment. She was paroled in 1998 and was released shortly afterward. Mary regained custody of Priscilla after she returned home. What Happened to Mary Elizabeth Bailey?