What Happened to Matthew J Ponomarenko? Parma Man Pleads Guilty of killing 5-year-old Son

An Ohio father, Matthew Ponomarenko killed his own son and he was charged with aggravated murder in the 2021 death of his son, Jax Ponomarenko. This incident happened in 2021.

According to the reports, Matthew J Ponomarenko killed his son with a baseball bat and now he gets a life sentence for the crime. After killing his son, he called the deputies and told them that he killed his own son. On Thursday 9 November 2023, Judge Timothy McGinty handed the father the combined life sentence with a chance of parole after 45 years. The accused confessed that he killed his 5-year-old son with a baseball bat. He was found guilty of aggravated child endangerment charges and kidnapping charges in connection with his son's death.

What Happened to Matthew J Ponomarenko?

Reportedly, he killed his son Jax Ponomarenko on 25 March 2021 and now, he has been sentenced to life in prison. When he killed his son, he called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I just killed my son.” He told the authorities that “He was hearing voices” and used a baseball bat to beat his son to death in their Parma home. The dispatcher told him to stay at the incident until thier reach but the accused remained mostly silent and did not answer more questions. When the deputies arrived he said “They’re here,” and at a point, he said, “I’m shaking.”

After reaching the incident scene, the authorities began an investigation and found the body of the five-year-old kid in the living room with signs of "torture" and "reckless abuse." Police arrested Matthew and charged him with aggravated murder, kidnapping, and endangering children. This incident happened in 2021 and now, he has been sentenced to prison for his crime.