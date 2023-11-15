What Happened to Megan Rapinoe? Injury in final Game Prevents Megan Rapinoe’s Storybook Ending

Keep yourself updated on Megan Rapinoe’s injury status and get the details on what transpired during the National Women’s Soccer League final. Megan Rapinoe, the esteemed U.S. soccer star, experienced a significant injury during the final match of her illustrious career in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The unexpected incident unfolded just minutes into the game, marking a poignant and disappointing conclusion to Rapinoe’s legendary playing journey. Described as a non-contact injury, the unfortunate event occurred in the third minute, leading to the substitution of the 38-year-old athlete. Assisted by the training staff, Rapinoe limped off the field, observing the remainder of the match from the sidelines. Regrettably, her team, OL Reign, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Gotham FC.





In an interview with CBS Sports Golazo Network, a soccer-focused streaming service, Rapinoe expressed her belief that she likely tore her Achilles tendon during the match. Despite the adversity, she acknowledged her team’s efforts and extended congratulations to Gotham FC on their successful season. Rapinoe had previously announced her decision to retire from soccer following the championship match, and the injury occurred just minutes into the first half, prompting her substitution. While she managed to leave the field unassisted, Rapinoe appeared to have injured her ankle, visibly limping. She returned to the sidelines wearing a boot, with her teammate Bethany Balcer taking her place in the game.

What Happened to Megan Rapinoe?

The OL Reign’s loss in the championship marked the end of Rapinoe’s remarkable career, which included notable achievements such as winning gold at the 2012 London Summer Olympics and being a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. The injury also impacted the farewell match of another retiring player, Ali Krieger, who shared the field with Rapinoe on the U.S. Women’s National Team. Megan Rapinoe, a former professional soccer player and American progressive activist, enjoyed a remarkable career in women’s football. Primarily serving as a winger for OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States national team, Rapinoe garnered global acclaim for her outstanding skills and significant contributions to the team’s triumphs. Throughout her illustrious career, Rapinoe earned various accolades, including winning the Ballon d’Or Féminin and being crowned The Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019.

She played a pivotal role in the United States’ victories at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Moreover, she co-captained the national team alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan from 2018 to 2020. Rapinoe’s precision and crafty style of play were showcased in her memorable performance during the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Brazil.

Her pinpoint cross to Abby Wambach in the 122nd minute led to an equalizer and eventual victory for the U.S. team, earning her ESPN’s 2011 ESPY Award for Best Play of the Year. She made history in the 2012 London Olympics by becoming the first player, regardless of gender, to score a goal directly from a corner at the Olympic Games. Off the field, Rapinoe is renowned for her activism, particularly in advocating for LGBTQIA.