What Happened To Mel Schilling? Mel Schilling Illness And Health and Illness 2023

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Mel Schilling health update. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Mel Schilling provides a health update, disclosing her battle with cancer and imminent surgery. Despite the hurdles ahead, she underscores the significance of early detection and expresses appreciation for the received support. Dating coach Mel Schilling from Married at First Sight recently disclosed her battle with colon cancer on Instagram. Despite initially attributing severe stomach cramps to constipation, a scan revealed the presence of cancer. Having been a part of MAFS since 2016, Mel shared that she’d be spending Christmas in the hospital, gearing up for surgery to remove a 5cm tumor. While acknowledging the tough journey ahead, she expressed gratitude for the support received and urged others not to ignore unusual symptoms, highlighting the potential life-saving impact of seeking additional opinions.





What Happened To Mel Schilling?

This health update goes beyond Mel’s individual struggles, resonating with a broader audience and promoting awareness about colon cancer symptoms while stressing the importance of addressing health concerns promptly. Renowned as a dating coach and relationship expert, Mel Schilling rose to fame as a participant on the Australian reality TV show “Married at First Sight.” She also made appearances on the UK version of the show aired on Channel 4. With a psychology background, Mel spent two decades as a psychologist before focusing on dating and confidence coaching. Recognized for her role as a dating coach on “Married at First Sight,” she has played a pivotal role in guiding couples through their relationships on the show. Mel Schilling has recently disclosed her diagnosis of cancer.

