What Happened to Michael Arnold? Man Charged for Stalking NY Woman From Small Plane for 4 Years

Here, we will talk about Michael Arnold whose name is rapidly circulating over the internet and news channels. He is accused of stalking and charged with his crimes. There is an investigation related to this incident and the authorities arrested a man for stalking a New York woman. This news is creating a lot of buzz on social media sites and many users are sharing their reactions to know more about this topic. Many are showing their attention to know more. Let us know in this article about every single piece of information related to this topic and also talk about the accused.

According to the reports, Michael Arnold has been accused of stalking a New York woman with his small propeller airplane since 2019 and the news is making headlines on news channels. He reportedly flew his single-engine Cessna 180 over his Schuylerville, New York home several times a week so low that the windows and the roof shook. He has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman from upstate New York and he is identified as a 65-year-old man from New Hampshire. If we talk about the victim, is identified as Cassandra Wilusz and she claimed that the accused stalked her. Keep continuing your reading to learn more about this case.

What Happened to Michael Arnold?

The phenomenon began in 2019 when Arnold first visited her restaurant in Schuylerville. She accused him of sending her photos of her home, friends and family members. According to sources, the accused allegedly used to fly over the woman’s residence as well as her workplace to follow her. He stalking the woman with his small propeller airplane since 2019 in New York. She shared a statement and said the accused has been “terrorizing” her and her family by flying his single-engine Cessna 180 over her home in Schenectady, New York, three times a week since 2019 at 7 a.m.

He was detained on Tuesday 3 October 2023 in Bennington County and charged on Friday 6 October. Now, he is facing multiple charges including aggravated stalking, providing false information to a police officer, and violating a restraining order. The accused flew his plane over her business multiple times. He also claims that someone else was flying his plane but he was seen flying a plane in May 2023. Then, the FBI got involved in the case, a month later, in June, and arrested him for flying the plane over her house. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.