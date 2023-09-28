What Happened to Michael Burciaga? Vegas Man Stabbed Pregnant Girlfriend to Death

The shocking news is coming that a Vegas man stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death as her three children watched in horror. In this article, we are going to talk about Michael Burciaga. Currently, his name is on the top of the social media headline and circulating over the internet. People are hugely searching for Michael Burciaga. As per the sources, Michael Burciaga. This news made headlines and created a huge controversy. This article helps you to learn recent viral news of Michael Burciaga. People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you want to know this in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that Michael Burciaga is found guilty of killing his pregnant girlfriend. He stabbed his pregnant girlfriend and in this crime, his pregnant girlfriend’s unborn baby also died. Currenlty, he is facing criminal charges. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet and with that entire world has to know about the Viral news. Further, Michael Burciaga’s girlfriend’s name is identified as Amanda Davis. Amanda Davis was 37 years old at the time of her passing and her unborn child also passed away.

What Happened to Michael Burciaga?

Further, the woman was pregnant at the time of her passing. Amanda Davis was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Michael Burciaga who is 36 years old. Michael Burciaga is sentenced to life in prison. People are hugely searching for the cause of this crime so let us inform you that this happened when a woman’s three children tried to fight with Michael Burciaga. Michael Burciaga was sentenced on September 25, 2023. He is found guilty of killing his 37-year-old girlfriend. Michael Burciaga is facing first-degree murder charges. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

He was found guilty in federal criminal court. Now, the question is raised about how he killed his pregnant girlfriend. The investigation was started on December 15, 2020. The Pyramid Lake Police Department received a call from Amanda Davis's daughter who informed her about the incident. After arriving at Davis's home the Pyramid Lake Police Department discovered three young children. They also found Amanda Davis who passed. The killer Burciaga was caught outside the victim's house. Blood was coming out from his hand. The story behind this murder is too terrifying. Now, Burciaga is sentenced to life in prison.