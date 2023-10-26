Headline

What Happened to Michael Ricker? NC Man Murders ex-GF’s Mother While Out on Bond For Attempted Murder

1 day ago
by Bhawna Yadav

A name is going viral on the internet and catching a lot of attention from the viewers. In this article, we are going to talk about Michael Stephen Ricker. The North Carolina man is found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother. This news has gone viral on various social media platforms and also on the news channel. People are coming on the internet and searching for what actually happened. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the web. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and left the people shocked. Let’s discuss this in detail.

What Happened to Michael Ricker

According to the sources, a North Carolina man was arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother. Previously, he murdered his ex-girlfriend’s mother. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the North Carolina man whose name was identified as Michael Stephen Ricker is currently 36 years old. He is facing a murder charge case after killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother. The deceased was a 63-year-old whose name was Lesa Armstrong Rose. The 63-year-old woman was killed on October 21, 2023. The suspect Michael Stephen Ricker was out on bond for killing his ex-girlfriend’s father. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Michael Ricker?

Now, the people want to know what charges are taken again, Michael Stephen Ricker. This is not the first time Michael Stephen Ricker has tried to kill his ex-girlfriend’s parents. Initially, the 36-year-old North Carolina man Michael Stephen Ricker killed his ex-girlfriend’s father and then her mother on October 21. In the recent, the North Carolina man Michael Stephen Ricker is charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was also arrested in June. The department arrested him with a firearm. The 36-year-old man shot dead his ex-girlfriend’s father. Swipe up the page.

Further, the incident took place at a home located near Catawba County in which Michael Stephen Ricker killed his ex-girlfriend’s father. Now, he killed his ex-girlfrend’s mother who was 63 years old at the time of her passing. For the previous murder case, the North Carolina man Michael Stephen Ricker was released on bond in July. The 63-year-old woman’s dead body was found on the washroom floor. As per the Lincoln County emergency services report, Rose did not die naturally while she was murdered. The 36-year-old man was arrested on October 22 after murdering his ex-girlfriend’s mother. Now, he is arrested and facing many criminal charges. If we get any other information information we will update you on the same site.

