What HAppened to Michelle Atherton St Helens? 47 year-old Mother of 4 died in a Road Traffic Collision

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that 47 years old lady has passed away after involving in an accident. The lady has been identified as Michelle Atherton. Currently, her family has been mourning her death. Recently the shocking incident has come on the internet as soon as this news spread on social media. Now many people are searching for news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Merseyside Police has announced that Michelle Atherton lost his life in a tragic ancient. This horrible accident took place on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 in St Helens. Michelle Atherton was a beloved mother and she was just 47 years old. Since her sudden demise news went viral and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen. It is very painful news for her family and friends as they lost their beloved person. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

What HAppened to Michelle Atherton St Helens?

It was reported that the emergency services are answered to the fatal accident involving a white Ford Fiesta and a garbage wagon at the intersection of Broad Oak Road and Delta Road. After a female passenger suffered serious head and chest injuries, the associate has been taken to the hospital for instant care. A short while later, grandmother and mother-of-four, Michelle Atherton lost her life in the hospital. She was a beloved member of the family and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and those who knew her. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

A 47-year-old lady was seriously injured after a car accident that occurred with a trash wagon at the intersection of Broad Oak Road and Delta Road in St Helens, Merseyside, at around 07:00 BST. The lady took her last breath at the hospital. On the basis of the report, the 43-year-old driver from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of causing death through hazardous driving. Many people are expressing their deep condolence to her family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.