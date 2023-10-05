What Happened to Mike Evans? Buccaneers’ Star Wide Receiver Mike Evans To Undergo MRI

Nowadays, you all must have learned that the name Mike Evans is trending on the internet, due to which the question must have come to your mind what happened to Mike Evans? Answering this question, let us tell you that Mike Evans is struggling with his injury and because of this, he is making a lot of headlines on the internet. The news of Mike Evans being injured has attracted everyone’s attention and has even forced people to know more deeply about Mike Evans. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you all the information related to Mike Evans’ injury. Scroll up your screen and get all the information about Mike Evans.

Before knowing about Mike Evans’ injury, let us know about Mike Evans. Mike Evans, whose full name is Michael Lynn Evans III, is a very prominent American football wide receiver. Mike Evans was born on August 21, 1993, in Galveston, Texas, U.S. and now he is 30 years old. He completed his studies at Ball High School after which he took admission to Texas A&M College to continue his further studies. He wanted to become a wide receiver from the beginning because he had all the qualities that a good wide receiver player should have and within no time he transformed it into reality.

What Happened to Mike Evans?

Mike Evans started his career on September 7, 2014, and since then he has been associated with the football industry. As you all know Mike Evans is a team member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He remains in the news every day but the recent news of his injury has worried everyone, after which people have started searching about him on the internet. We know that you are curious to know how Mike Evans got injured.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Saints and is now ready for further testing on Tuesday.