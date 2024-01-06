CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Mike White? Mike White Injury Update 2023, Will Mike White Play in Week 18?

by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Mike White. Recent news has revealed that Mike White has been injured. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Mike White being injured is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is worrying people as well. Due to this, after hearing the news of Mike White being injured, people have asked questions as to how Mike White got injured and when will he be able to recover from his injury. We have collected for you every clear information related to Mike White’s injury. To know in depth about Mike White, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Mike White

Before discussing the topic of Mike White being injured, let us tell you about Mike White. Mike White, also named Michael White, is a well-known American football quarterback for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League and a promising player. He was born on March 25, 1995, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S. He did his high school at NSU University and finished his studies at South Florida College. Along with his studies, he also gave importance to football games. In 2018, he was seen performing for the Dallas Cowboys team. From 2019 to 2022, he remained a part of the New York Jets. From 2023 till now, he has been playing his role in the Miami Dolphins team. He has made his team win matches many times based on his football talent.

What Happened to Mike White?

As you all know he remains in the headlines among the people because of his football game. But the recent news that he has been injured has troubled people. According to the information, it has been learned that Mike White got injured during the match against the Buffalo Bills team. After being injured, he was immediately taken for medical treatment.

The doctor said that he suffered a rib injury. However, Mike White will have to take a lot of rest to recover from his injury and will also have to stay away from football mats for a few days. There has been no clear disclosure as to whether he will take the field in the Week 18 match or not. His fans are praying for him to recover well and get his back in the football match. Here we have shared with you all the information related to Mike White’s injury. Follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.

