Mitch Brisker was once one of the most elite members of the Church of Scientology, but he quit over a year ago after falling out with David Miscavige and losing faith in the church’s values. Now, at the age of 74, Brisker says he’s a “loner guy” who likes fast cars, motorcycles, fancy clothes, and blasting music. Brisker was a trusted right-hand to Miscavige, who he says is a “super celebrity”. In an exclusive interview, Brisker talks about his time with Miscavige, his personality, his missing wife, his famous Tom Cruise connection, and his lavish lifestyle.

From the moment he first encountered David Miscavige in 1990, Brisker reported that he was extremely intense and had a strong focus on physical fitness and bodybuilding. He stated that he preferred to wear tight muscle t-shirts to demonstrate his dedication to physical activity. Brisker further stated that Miscavige was obsessed with control in all aspects of his life, even down to the quality of the soap he would use on his luxury cruise liner. He also stated that he spent a large portion of his week completing Completed Staff Work (CSW) forms, which are essentially requests for approval. Brisker concluded that there is no greater control freak in the history of the human race.

What Happened to Mitch Brisker?

Under Miscavige’s leadership, gift-giving was an integral part of the culture of Scientology, according to Briscer. He noted that he understood the power and coercion that gift-giving can bring, as he was lavished with thousands of dollars worth of gifts. Briscer recalled that church members provided and installed a television screen worth thousands, a sound system worth thousands, and a one-of-a-kind Norwalk juicer worth three thousand dollars. Briscer also recalled that Cruise and Miscavige had been riding motorbikes together on the International Base. He noted that they were like “separated at birth,” and that the sight of them together was almost childlike. Briscer believes that Tom Cruise is the “number one victim” of Scientology and that he is “fully in the matrix”.

The former “First Lady of Scientology” was last seen in public in 2007, and her whereabouts have since been the subject of much speculation. Speaking to Daily Mail for the first time, ” He’s sure that’s where Scientology’s secret bunker-like facility is located. Brisker says that when he sent Shelly to Crestline, he treated her with “chilling cruelty” and sent her into exile when he was done with her. But he doesn’t think she’s being held against her will and is just living out her life. Brisker said Laurisse “Lou” Henley-Smith “ascended” in Shelly’s absence. She worked for Tom Cruise for many years, but after she left, you’d never see him without Lou at his side.