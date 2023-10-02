What Happened To Monica Johnson-Markwork? Former Tennessee Sheriff Shoots Door-to-Door Salesman

In this article, we will talk about Monica Johnson-Markwork who shot a pest control salesman and the news of this shooting incident is making headlines on the internet. She is a Former Tennessee Police Captain and recently shot a salesman to his death. The report of this incident is running in the trends of the news channels and internet. Lots of people are showing thier interest to know more about this incident and they are continuously hitting the search engines. Let us know the single piece of information about this incident and also talk about the circumstances surrounding this incident, so read completely.

According to the reports, Monica Johnson-Markwork shot a salesman to his death and after this incident, she was charged with felony aggravated assault for shooting a door-to-door salesman. She is a former captain with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and facing multiple controversies for her crimes. She claims that she believed that he was a gang-ordered hitman. Meanwhile, she thought of him as a gang-hired hitman and she shoots a pest control salesman. The captain has been arrested as well as charged with felony aggravated assault. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

What Happened To Monica Johnson-Markwork?

This incident took place around 11:45 a.m. at a home on the 1600 block of Brimhill Cove in Cordova, Tennessee. After this incident, SCSO detectives began an investigation related to this shooting in this incident. The accused woman told the authorities that she believed a local gang was searching for her as she was in contact with her son. On Wednesday 27 September 2023, She was at her home in a Memphis suburb and suddenly a man reached at her home’s front door through the security camera. The authorities have detained a person and an adult male in critical condition was transported by Shelby County Fire Dept. to Regional One.

If we talk about his son, Nehemiah Rimmer is presently serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping a child. She shared a statement that she believed him a gang-hired hitman and he was holding a gun and yelling. She used her father's gun to shoot the salesman. Furthermore, the victim was identified as a pest control salesman who was carrying an iPad. She shot him in his chest to his death and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Now, she has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.