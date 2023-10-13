What Happened to Neil Entwistle? Neil Entwistle Wants New Trial in Hopkinton Murders of Wife and Daughter

Today we will share the details of Neil Entwistle’s case and also talk about how his name is constantly doing the rounds on various social media pages. He murdered his wife and child and his name is making headlines again. Recently, the convict insisted on a new trial after being sentenced for his crime 15 years ago. He is pushing for a new trial and the news is gaining a lot of attention on the internet and various social media pages. Many questions related to this topic are also arising and many are clicking on the search engines to know more. Let’s continue with this article and know all the details about this incident, so read it completely.

The news is coming out from Suffolk County, Massachusetts where a British convict is pushing for a new trial after he was sentenced 15 years ago for killing his wife and daughter. He is serving the sentence and pushed for a new trial. After this news came out, there was a stir among the people and netizens. Some information has been received about this topic and the accused from our sources. Currently, accused Neil Entwistle is serving two life sentences without parole in state prison for the murder of his wife and child.

What Happened to Neil Entwistle?

It has been shared that the accused murdered his wife and daughter at their home in Massachusetts. He is currently 45 years old and serving two life sentences without parole in state prison for the murders of his wife and daughter. At the time of this incident, his wife Rachel Entwistle was 27 years old and their daughter Lillian was about nine months old. He filed several documents in the Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts for Suffolk County, one of which was a petition for permission to appeal the denial of his motion for a new trial.

The accused has come forward with a professional petition where he complains about how a 2008 Dateline interview with a former holdout juror changed his mind. He claims in the petition that an "extinct" crime scene "reenactment experiment" during deliberations, as well as the juror's statements in a Dateline interview after the 2008 verdict, are sufficient cause for a new trial. The exact details of this topic have not been confirmed and no further details have been shared yet. Our sources are on the way to gather more details. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.