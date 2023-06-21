What Happened to Nezo B? Popular Bongo Flava Musician Killed By Woman

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you that Nezo B has passed away recently. He was one of the best Tanzanian musicians. Nezo B is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 32 on Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Currently, the whole music community is mourning his death. Now people are searching for Nezo’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Nezo B was a very famous musician from Arusha, Tanzania. His real name was Eric Adamu but he was better known as Nezo B. He completed his education at Bishop Durning High School in Arusha. He was a multi-talented person who was behind a great catalog of work indulging songs like “Ofa Zingine”, Kosa Langu,” “Nimo,” “Yaga Yaga, “Bata” ft. DJ Deal, and “Mpunguze,” among others. He had been serving in the studio on new music projects at the time of his death. Just he published his debut album, titled “My Last Warrior.” Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Nezo B?

Musician Nezo B is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 when he was 32 years old. His sudden death has been confirmed by The Black Market Records. Since his passing news went out many people are broken and now they want to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, he was killed in a cold-blooded murder. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Nezo B reportedly stabbed Blandina Fredrick, an Ilkirevi resident who is currently in police custody. The musician asserted to have been killed by his female neighbor after failing to pay an electricity bill for Ksh 58, which is equivalent to TZs 989.74 (Tanzanian Shilling). Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.