What Happened to Nic Claxton? Nic Claxton Dominates in Return From Ankle Injury

Nic Claxton made his return to the Brooklyn Nets on November 13th, after being sidelined for eight games due to a left ankle sprain. He contributed to the Nets’ victory against the Washington Wizards that night. Despite his absence, Claxton showed signs of improvement in a G League scrimmage, contributing to the Nets’ defensive and offensive performance. Let’s continue to get more details. Nicolas DevirClaxton is a 24-year-old professional basketball player who was born on April 17th, 1999 in Greenville, SC. He plays as a center in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets.

Claxton was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, going 31st overall. He made his debut on November 8th, 2019, scoring eight points with six rebounds in a win over Portland Trail Blazers. Claxton is 6’11” tall and 215 pounds and is known for his defense and his ability to guard multiple positions. He has made significant progress throughout his professional career, going from a bench player to a key player. His defensive game and improved production have made him an important part of the Nets’ playoff teams.