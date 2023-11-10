What Happened to Nico Collins? Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) Ruled Out vs. Bengals

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Nico Collins. Recent news has revealed that Nico Collins has been injured. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Nico Collins’ injury is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also creating concern in the hearts of people. Even after hearing the news of Nico Collins being injured, people have started asking many questions like how Nico Collins got injured. When will Nico Collins’ wound heal and many other questions. But we have collected for you every information related to Nico Collins’ injury. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about Nico Collins.

Let us tell you about Nico Collins before he got injured. Nico Collins is a very famous American football player who plays wide receiver for the Houston Texans of the National Football League. He was born on March 19, 1999, in Pinson, Alabama, U.S. He completed high school at Clay-Chalkville after which he was admitted to Michigan College to continue his further studies. In February 2017, Collins committed to playing football at Michigan instead of Georgia and Alabama. From 2017 till now he has been associated with the football industry. Due to his football talent, he has made a name for himself in the football industry by winning many medals. Now he has become a favorite of people due to his gaming style.

What Happened to Nico Collins?

But the recent news of Nico Collins getting injured on the internet is creating a strange problem in the hearts of people, after which everyone is showing interest in knowing how Nico Collins got injured. Answering this question, let us tell you that he had to suffer a calf injury on Wednesday. He was performing well in Texas’ recent win over the Canadiens when he suffered the injury. He played 57 of 72 offensive snaps, had three receptions for 54 yards, and a receiving touchdown on five targets.

After getting injured, he was immediately taken for medical treatment, after which the doctor warned him to take rest and stay away from playing matches. After knowing this news, his fans took the help of social media and boosted his courage. However, everyone is now hopeful that he will get well soon. We also wish that Nico Collins recovers from his injury soon and continues playing football games with a big smile. We will continue to bring more of such latest news for you, till then stay with us.