What Happened to Nico Hischier? Struggling New Jersey Devils Face Winnipeg Jets Without Top Scorers

The New Jersey Devils’ captain, Nico Hischier, has been placed on the NHL’s injured reserve with an uncertain timeline for his return. Hischier was injured on October 27 following a hit by Buffalo Sabres’ forward Connor Clifton. The team is prioritizing Hischier’s recovery and health. The Devils have not been able to capitalize on the absence of Nico Hischier or Jack Hughes, their two leading point scorers from their last game. The depleted Devils are set to embark on a short road trip beginning with a meeting with the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season.

Nico has been playing professional ice hockey since he was just a kid, and he’s now 24 years old. He was born in Switzerland on January 4th, 1999, and played for SC Bern. He moved to Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior League, and his performance there led to the Devils taking him in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He’s been a big part of the Devils since then, showing off his offensive and defensive abilities. He’s also played for Switzerland in some international tournaments, like the World Juniors and IIHF WU18 Championships. When it comes to his family, Nico comes from a sports background, and he’s a Manchester City fan. What Happened to Nico Hischier?

The New Jersey Devils’ Nico Hischier, their captain, got hurt on October 27th when Connor Clifton hit him in the head with an illegal check. Clifton was suspended for two games by the NHL’s Player Safety. Hischier was placed on the NHL’s injured reserve list and has been out of the Devils’ lineup ever since. Head coach Lindy Ruff said that Hischier’s recovery is being considered “day by day” but there’s no timeline on when he’ll be back. GM Tom Fitzgerald said that they’ll let Hischier take it easy and wait until he’s ready to play again.