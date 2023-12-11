What Happened to Nneka Ihim? Wendy Osefo Drops Startling Allegations About ‘RHOP’ Newbie’s LA Life

Recently, another attention-grabbing news surfaced on the internet in which Wendy Osefo made shocking allegations about the ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ newbie’s life in LA in an explosive episode. Yes, you heard it right. Since this news surfaced on the internet, it has become increasingly viral. People have increased their interest to know what are the allegations that have been made against the ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’s newbie. If you also want to know about this news in depth, stay with us till the end of the article, because we have collected every clear information related to this news.

Before knowing this news in depth, let us tell you about Wendy Osefo. Wendy Osefo, whose full name is Dr Wendy Onyinye Osefo, was born on May 21, 1984, in Nigeria. He is a well-known Nigerian-American political commentator, public affairs academic, and television personality, and apart from all this, he is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education. Due to her work and profession, she remains in the headlines among people every day. She has even become a responsible main cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

What Happened to Nneka Ihim?

On the other hand, if we talk about Nneka Ihim, her real name is Nneka Colleen Ihim and she is also a very famous American lawyer, best known as the founder and CEO of Hello Africa. She belongs to Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. She has entertained her audience by being the main cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac. He received his BA degree from the University of Michigan, after which he received his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

As we have told you in the above paragraph during the show ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, Wendy Osefo has made claims against Nneka Ihim. According to reports, in the recent episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ on December 10, 2023, Wendy Osefo claimed that Nneka Ihime was “smoking in LA”. This news has created a stir on the internet. During the show, Wendy denies knowing Nneka before the show and this surprises the rest of the cast.

However, it is well known to everyone that Nneka had attended the celebration of sister Wendy's daughter and her refusal to do so did not go down well with the audience either.