What Happened to Noah Evans? Marine Recruit Dies During Physical Fitness Test

Today we are going to share the sad news that Noah Evans is dead. Noah Evans, a 21-year-old Decatur resident, and Marine Corps recruit died suddenly Tuesday at a military facility in South Carolina. Let’s look at what happened to Noah Evans and the Marine Corps, detailing what caused Noah Evans’ death. According to a statement released on Wednesday by Maj. Philip Kulchevsky, spokesman for the Depot, Pfc. Noah Evans was only 21 and died on 18 April at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina.

According to Kulaczewski, Evans, a native of Decatur, Georgia, was given to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conscript movement Company. Evans was single. Evans’ family was notified, and the death was confirmed by Marine Corps Times. The depot was written a statement on Facebook that ” On 18th April Tuesday, First private class Noah Evans died while undergoing a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Their deepest sympathies go out to Noah’s family and the employees of Marine & Mike Firm.

What Happened to Noah Evans?

Noah Evans a private first class, died when he was taking a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The full Noah Evans cause of death was not yet announced. From now it is unknown exactly what was the cause of his death other than it has been confirmed and the exact cause of death of Noah Evans has also not been announced. We will update you about the cause of death of Noah Evans once we have the information from the correct source. Pfc. Dalton Beals, who was 19, lost his life in June 2021 while attending The Crucible, ending the trial for recruit training. Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley, his senior drill professor, was later charged with killing after he claimed that he had overworked his recruits despite having to heat them up.

Pfc. Anthony Munoz, who was 21, died on the first day of recruit training in September 2021. Island Packet said that Pfc. Brandon Barnish, 26, died the same month. According to the Recruit Training Regiment's website, more than 20,000 recruits travel to Parris Island, South Carolina each year.