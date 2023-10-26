Headline

What Happened to Noah Ney? Oklahoma Gangster 16 Who Shot 5-year-old Girl and Escaped From Juvie G50 Years in Prison

by Vandna Chauhan

Recently, a piece of heart-wrenching news went viral on the internet in which it is being told that a 16-year-old boy shot and killed a 5-year-old girl. Yes, you heard it right. This news is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing about this incident, people started asking many questions like what was the reason behind the boy doing this. Has the police started action on this matter? What verdict has the law given on this incident and many more questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every little piece of information related to this incident. If you want to know about this incident in depth then stay with us till the end of the article.

What Happened to Noah Ney

As we told you in the above paragraph a 16-year-old boy shot and killed a 5-year-old girl. This accident shocked people. According to the information, it has been revealed that the name of the 16-year-old boy who carried out this accident is Noah Ney. If we delve deeper into this incident, we come to know that Ney Hoover was a part of the Crips gang. He committed this incident when he was in a stolen car and without thinking he opened fire on the house with his gun. The police took him into custody for this incident, after which the court gave its statement to the public and said that both his parents had criminal records, and his father had to go to jail repeatedly.

What Happened to Noah Ney?

The court has sentenced Noah Ney to serve only 50 years for the murder of a 5-year-old girl by shooting him. The 5-year-old girl who was the victim of this accident was admitted to a nearby hospital on the spot, but the sad news was that the girl could not recover from her injuries, and she died. This incident occurred in 2022 Oklahoma which has left the entire Oklahoma community disturbed.

After this accident, the entire community demanded the law to punish the boy and get justice for the innocent 5-year-old girl. After which the recent change in this matter has given relief to the people. We know that you must have got goosebumps after knowing about this incident. But now the culprit who carried out this incident has been jailed for 50 years. The article ends here with all the relevant material. Stay safe and stay connected with us for more latest updates.

