What Happened to Norton Blake? NYC Subway Man Who Attacked Disabled Woman With Her Own Cane

Norton Blake is a NYC subway man who attacked a disabled woman, Laurel Reynolds and there is a video is also shared on the internet regarding this incident. The news of this incident is making headlines on the top of the news channels and this video is running in the trends of various social media platforms. After coming out of this news, lots of people hit the search engine pages and asked who is Norton Blake, why he was getting attention, and many more. There is an investigation has also begun and we will try to cover all the details regarding this incident. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

According to the reports, Norton attacked and killed a disabled woman with his cane, belt, and fists and he was charged with aggravated assault. He brutally killed the disabled woman and this incident took place on an NYC subway station platform in New York City, New York. He has been convicted and charged for his crimes. He fatally beat the woman which left her in a Harlem hospital for two weeks. Several details remain to share, so keep reading and continue this article to learn more about this incident.

What Happened to Norton Blake?

This incident occurred on Friday 1 September 2023 at around 3:20 am at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station in Harlem. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and detained the suspect. The grand jury indicted Blake on two counts of assault and one count of attempted assault for brutally beating an elderly woman and the news of this incident is making headlines in the news channels. There is a video is also uploaded on the internet that relates to this incident. He has been arrested for hitting a 60-year-old elder woman with her own cane and he hit her around 50 times after cops initially let him walk.

According to the indictment presented in court, the accused man claimed that he was “defending himself” against his walker-bound victim. He was also featured in a viral video in which he was seen hitting Laurel Reynolds. In this video, he used a cane on her, took off his belt, and also hit her with his fists. It is shared that he is likely to be sentenced to at least 3 years in prison for the assault but nothing can be said too early. The investigation is ongoing but the authorities didn’t share all details yet. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.