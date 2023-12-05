What Happened to Olivia Dunne? LSU Star Olivia Dunne Touches Down at the Superdome

Once again we have come among you to share some interesting news with you. Recent news has revealed that Olivia Dunn attended her first NFL game with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. Yes, I heard you. Both of them are making a lot of headlines on the internet after this news. People have shown keen interest in knowing this news about him. What else does Olivia Dunn want to know about her first NFL game with her boyfriend Paul Skenes? If yes then stay with us till the end of the article.

You all must have heard about Olivia Paige, if not then let us tell you. Olivia Paige’s full name is Livvy Dunne. She is an American artistic gymnast and social media personality. She was born on October 1, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey. She is now a respected member of the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team. However, many of her fans are very obsessed with her work and profession. She started her gymnastics career in 2014. After that people all over the world started to know her.

What Happened to Olivia Dunne?

As far as the question of her boyfriend is concerned, netizens know that she is in a relationship with Paul Skenes and both have been spotted together many times. Paul Skenes is also a famous American professional baseball pitcher who has shown his amazing performance in college baseball for the Air Force Falcons and the LSU Tigers. Paul Skenes was born on May 29, 2002, in Fullerton, California, U.S. He has made significant contributions to many teams as a great pitcher.

However, Olivia Dunn will be attending her first NFL game with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. Due to this both their fans will get to see them together once again. As you all know she could not attend the NFL match held on 3rd December, after which her fans were angry with her. But the time is not far when the LSU Tigers All-American gymnast and SI Swimsuit model will get a chance to see her fans at an NFL game this week.

As excited as Olivia Dunne is to attend this match, her fans are more desperate to see her. According to the information, it has been learned that on 4th December 2023, there is going to be a very explosive match between the Saints vs the Lions team.