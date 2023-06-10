What Happened to Otis Grand? American Blues Musician Passed Away at 73, Obituary

It is very sad to share that Otis Grand passed away at the age of 73 years and his death news is running in the headlines of the news channels. He was an American blues musician and most popular for his album, Perfume, and Grime. Now his death news has broken the heart of his family members, friends, and loved ones. Many are expressing thier sorrows for his demise and hitting the search engine to know more about his death. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more details related to himself in this article, so read wholly.

His death news was shared by Bruce Katz in a post on social media. In this post, it is shared that “It is so sad to hear about Otis Grand’s death news who was a huge talent and one-of-a-kind human being”. Now, the complete Blues music industry is expressing thier sorrows for his death, and his sudden death has shocked every one of his loved ones. He was 73 years old at the time of his death. The cause of his death and the date of his death is not revealed publicly. Scroll down to know more about his death.

What Happened to Otis Grand?

He was born on 14 February 1950 in Beirut, Lebanon, and spent much time of his life in the United States. He was an American musician and he was a member of blues. He began playing guitar at the age of 13 years and was also known as B.B. King, T.Bone Walker, Otis Rush, and Johnny Otis as influences. It is also shared that he spent over 25 years in his music career and played an important role in the development of the modern blues scene. He was famous for his guitar-playing skills and his 1996 album Perfume and Grime which helps him to generate a large number of fans around the world.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his demise and many popular personalities had also expressed thier sadness for his death. Currently, there is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. Many social media users are sharing thier condolences for her death and supporting her family at this painful moment. he will be missed deeply by his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones by thier pure hearts. The exact date of his death and the cause of his death is not disclosed yet but our sources are on the way to fetch more information related to his death.