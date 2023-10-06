Otoniel Feliz, the father of an infant who tragically passed away due to exposure to fentanyl at a Bronx daycare has expressed his family’s feeling of “betrayal” by the daycare. Officer Feliz stated that he had “confidence” in the owner of the Kingsbridge daycare, Greia Mendez, who had enrolled his son, Nicholas Feliz Domini, one year old, for a short period on September 15th. Mendez and her two accomplices were charged with murder on Thursday 5th October.

At a press conference held by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, it became apparent that owner Mendez had violated the trust of Feliz’s family and other parents. The daycare reportedly served as a front for a drug factory. The city medical examiner’s office has classified little Nicholas’s death as a homicide due to acute fentanyl intoxication. At the press conference, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said, “This is a tragedy. Our sadness is matched only by our outrage. These babies were used as a shield to shield a narcotics operation.” The Bronx DA’s office has charged three people with the following: Grei Mendez, Owner of the daycare Herrera Garcia, 34-year-old Husband Carmelo Brito, 41-year-old Cousin.

What Happened to Otoniel Feliz?

At a press conference after Mendez’s arraignment, the toddler’s father said the daycare “betrayed us” by sending him updates on “every little thing” when Nicholas was there. “We trusted them because they sent us photos, and text messages throughout the day,” he said, holding up a photo. “We hoped to hold my son’s kindergarten graduation picture someday, but now all we have are reminders of his death.” He added that he remembers every detail of the tragic event. “This is a very difficult time for us,” he said, thanking the investigators for their help, but adding that “nothing we do will ever bring back my son.”