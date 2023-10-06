The tragedy happened around 2:40 pm on Sept. 15 when four kids – Nicholas, two 2-year-olds, and a girl – were discovered unresponsive in the basement. According to the news outlet, the kids were supposed to have woken up at 2:30 p.m. and had eaten about 90 minutes before. All four were taken to the hospital, where Nicholas was pronounced dead. When investigators looked into the basement, they found a kilo of fentanyl and 6 kilograms of other controlled substances in a closet. The other three kids, aged 8 months, 2 and 3, were being treated for fentanyl exposure. Mendez was arrested and Brito was arrested, but Herrera Garcia escaped to Mexico and was later brought back to New York to face charges. All three were charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and drug possession on Thursday.