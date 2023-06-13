What Happened to Park Soo Ryun? Snowdrop Actress Park Soo Ryun Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of saddening news with you that a very talented actress Park Soo Ryun has passed away recently. She was a beloved South Korean actress who is no longer among her close ones and breathed last on Sunday at the age of 29. Since her passing news came on the internet it went viral on the social media platforms. It is very painful news for the television community as they lost their beloved person in the film. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Park Soo Ryun was a very talented actress who was born in 1994. She made her debut in 2018 through the musical Il Tenore and since then she performed in many shows. In the Korean drama “Snowdrop”, which ran from December 2021 to January 2022 and starred actor Jung Hen-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, she played a small role as a college student. In 2018, she presented the opera “il tenore. Her most recent work “The Life of Siddhartha” in March. She posted pictures from the final day of the “Snowdrop” filming. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

What Happened to Park Soo Ryun?

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun is no more among her close ones and took her last breath on 11 June 2023, Sunday when she was 29 years old. Since her sudden demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she passed away after falling from the stairs unexpectedly. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Park Soo Ryun was a very amazing actress who was very popular for acting in the romantic K-drama TV series ‘Snowdrop’. She made her career by herself and achieved huge success due to her best work. She was a beloved person in the family and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and well-wishers. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked. They have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. May Park Soo Ryun’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.