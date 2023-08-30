What Happened to Pat Corrales? Former Big League Manager Catcher Pat Corrales dies at 82

Patrick Corrales passed away at the age of 82 years and his death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. He was an American professional baseball catcher, manager and also known as coacher. He played various matches and made his name after playing in Major League Baseball (MLB). His demise news made everyone saddened and his loved ones are expressing their sorrows. Various questions are raised related to his demise and it attracts the interest of people and netizens. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself in this article.

As per the sources, his death’s surrounding circumstances are examined. His death was shared by USA Today’s Bob Nightingale and this news is making headlines on news channels. He died on Sunday 27 August 2023 and he was 82 years old at the time of his death. His death’s cause of not revealed yet and it is currently unknown. Recently, a user of Twitter also shared his death and wrote “RIP legendary Pat Corrales and he was a great baseball player”. It is shared that he died peacefully at his home located in Big Canoe, Georgia, United States. The cause of his death is not disclosed nor much information is coming out. We will update our article after fetching more details related to his death.

What Happened to Pat Corrales?

He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States on 20 March 1941. He became a successful American professional baseball player who played the role of catcher, manager, and coach in Major League Baseball (MLB). He played primarily for the Cincinnati Reds as well as the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Diego Padres from 1964 to 1973. He was also known as the first major league manager of the Mexican American descent. From his school time, he was known as a baseball and football star at Fresno High School located in Fresno, California. After finishing school, he signed as an amateur free agent with the Phillies in 1959.

He made his debut in the Major League at the age of 23 years on 2 August 1964. He was last played on 21 September 1973 for the San Diego Padres. Social media is flooded with tributes for his loss and the baseball community is also expressing thier sadness. His colleagues and stakeholders in Major League Baseball also paid tributes for his loss. Currently, no details have been mentioned about his funeral and obituary. Keep following dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.