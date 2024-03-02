What Happened to Paul Pogba? Paul Pogba Injury and Illness Update 2024, Wiki-Bio

Paul Pogba is in the headlines for his suspension from football for four years and now, there is a piece of news coming forward that he suffered an injury. Yes, he is facing a setback with a torn meniscus injury that led to his absence from the game. He is a French professional football player who generated a massive number of fans worldwide. Presently, he signed with Serie A Club Juventus and serving a doping ban and is thus ineligible to play. Many of his fans are worried about his current health status, so we made an article and mentioned all the details.

According to the sources, Paul Pogba suffered an injury that led to his absence from the pitch, adding to previous challenges like suspension, impacting his career progression and aspirations to contribute to his team’s success. First of all, let’s talk about his suspension from sports topic, Paul has been suspended from football for four years after testing positive for a banned substance. Now he will not be able to play football for four years till 2027. It is reported he will appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against his suspension decision. Swipe up this page and keep reading…

What Happened to Paul Pogba?

The latest reports say that Paul has suffered another setback in his career due to a knee injury and it is a torn meniscus in his knee that has kept him absent from the game or out of action. Now, his injury has once again hindered his return to the field, given the challenges he had already faced due to suspension. His career has faced a lot of setbacks and he plans to appeal against the ban, but till then he is out due to injury. His injury has limited his playing time and affected his ability to contribute to the team. read on…

Let us talk about ourselves, Paul Labile Pogba was born on 15 March 1993 in Lagny-sur-Marne, France. He is currently 30 years old and is known as a French professional footballer and is under contract with Serie A club Juventus. He is known for his sporting performances and playing as a central midfielder. He started his playing career with Le Havre and then transferred to the youth team of Manchester United in 2009. His talent helped him in prompting him to Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer. He earned various awards including the Golden Boy, Bravo Award, and more. Presently, his name is getting attention because of his suspension and injury update.