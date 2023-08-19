What Happened to Perron Thurston? Isaac Thurston Fatally Stabs dad Perron Thurston in 1100 Block of Arbor Lane

Good Day, Readers. Today in this article we will share light on the unfortunate news of Perron Thurston demise. Stay around this article to uncover the truth behind his tragic death as we proceed further in article. Perron Maurice Thurston, at the age of 50, departed on August 14, 2023. He is survived by his wife, children, and brothers, while his legacy remains held in affectionate remembrance. Perron Thurston, a versatile individual with a wide range of passions, made a significant impact on various communities through his contributions. He gained recognition in multiple fields and was notably involved as a former moderator and participant in the BMX Museum community.

Aside from his involvement with the BMX Museum, Perron Thurston showcased his biking skills through events like Critical Mass rides, reflecting his community engagement. Notably, he undertook the challenge of learning ice hockey at 40, adding to his remarkable journey. He actively endorsed multiple non-profit groups, illustrating his strong commitment to creating a positive influence on his community. The Base Chicago, Equiticity, Friends of the Big Marsh, and the Inner-City Education Program were some of the causes that held significant meaning for him.

What Happened to Perron Thurston?

At the age of 50, Perron Maurice Thurston passed away on August 14, 2023, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He was born on May 26, 1973, in Morristown, NJ, and was the son of Charles and Rosalind Thurston (née Moore). Perron was a devoted husband to Debra Thurston (née Axelrod) and a loving father to Isaac and Eli. Survived by his brothers Peter and Philip Thurston, he also held the memory of his late brother, Paul Thurston, close to his heart. Perron Thurston found happiness in self-teaching ice hockey at 40 and took delight in joining community leagues. He initiated the Crosstown Classic ride and was an active participant in local Critical Mass rides. Beyond his personal interests, Perron was a dedicated supporter of organizations such as The Base Chicago, Equiticity, Friends of the Big Marsh, and Inner-City Education Program. His commitment as an educator, mentor, and friend had a profound and enduring impact on many.



Tragically, Perron Thurston’s passing was the result of a stabbing incident. In the aftermath, the unfolding sequence of events revealed that, after being stabbed, Perron Thurston promptly alerted his wife by uttering the words, “Isaac just stabbed me.” This distressing cry for help highlighted the seriousness of the situation. Responding to his plea, Thurston’s brother swiftly entered the kitchen where the incident occurred. Acting swiftly, Perron’s son immediately began administering chest compressions in an effort to provide urgent assistance to his injured father. Unfortunately, despite these prompt life-saving measures, Perron Thurston’s condition deteriorated, and he tragically passed away later that same morning. The gravity of the injury was insurmountable, ultimately leading to his untimely demise. We all share our deep sympathy and condolences to the family and friends in this phase of life.