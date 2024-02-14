What Happened to Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole? Peso Pluma & Nicki Nicole Relationship Timeline

There is a piece of news coming out related to Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole’s sudden breakup and it is creating a buzz on the internet sites. Peso and Nicki, both are popular musicians and have a massive number of fans around the world. It is getting viral because their breakup happened in Valentine’s week when many couples began a beautiful love journey. It is reported that the couple are no longer together. Several questions have been raised related to this topic, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to the breakup topic and also talked about the couple.

As per the exclusive sources, Peso and Nicki were in a relationship for a long time but their sudden breakup news shocked their fans. It happened on the eve of Valentine's Day by Nicki who announced and shared their breakup news officially on social media. She stated that there was a lack of respect in their relationship. This happened after Peso was seen holding hands with another woman in Las Vegas. There is a video also shared on 12 February 2024 on social media that shows Pluma holding hands with another woman at a Las Vegas casino.

What Happened to Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole?

If we talk about their relationship, it started with controversies when Nicky compared Peso to a dog in an interview. However, Peso defended Nicky and asked for privacy. Despite this, their relationship could not last long. Now, the news of their breakup shocked many users and fans because they seemed happy at events like the Grammy Awards, where Peso won an award. They also performed and made public appearances together, indicating a strong bond. Their split came just days after attending the Grammy Awards together. Fans are wondering what happened wrong with him.

Furthermore, Nicki also hinted at their breakup by posting on her official Instagram account, saying, "Respect is an essential part of love. What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for " Peso Pluma's real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija and he is a Mexican singer. He was born on 15 June 1999 and is known for his modern take on traditional Mexican music, called corridos tumbados. Nicki Nicole's real name is Nicole Denise Cucco and she is an Argentine singer-songwriter. She was born on 25 August 2000 and is known for her singles "Wapo Traketero", "Colocao", "Mamichula", and "Mala Vida". Both Nicki and Peso were in a relationship but now their relationship has ended and they have broken up.