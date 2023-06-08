What Happened to Pete Alonso? Pete Alonso Exits With Wrist injury in Mets’ Game vs. Braves

In this article, we are going to talk about Pete Alonso who is currently getting a lot of attention and popularity on the internet sites. He is an American professional baseball first baseman for the New York Mets of Major League Baseball (MLB). He carries a lot of fans around the world and on his social media accounts in a short time period. Now, it is coming out that he is not going to play upcoming baseball matches and this news is creating a buzz. It is also shared that he is injured and this news makes his fans tense. Let’s continue this article and know what happened to him.

As per the exclusive sources, he is feeling uncomfortable in his left wrist and forearm, but it is said that he has managed to avoid a devastating blow to the Mets’ lineup. Recently on Wednesday night, he was playing against the Braves at Truist Park, and during the match, he was struck by a 97-mph fastball from Charlie Morton, forcing him to leave the game in the first inning. He revealed his negative X-ray results and shared that “It’s highly auspicious. We’ll have a bone scan just to be certain tomorrow, but it’s really good news.”

What Happened to Pete Alonso?

However, he also discusses the importance of his swelling and hopes that it will be fine and he will be seen playing basketball soon. He gave his best basketball playing matches in his previous matches and he shows his playing skills by hitting his 22nd home run of the season on a slider. Let us know more about himself, his real name is Peter Morgan Alonso but he is mostly known as Pete Alonso and Polar Bear. He was born on 7 December 1994 in Tampa, Florida and he is an American professional baseball. He is first baseman for the New York Mets of Major League Baseball (MLB).

He made his debut playing baseball for MLB during the 2019 season. He studied at the Jesuit High School in Tampa for his first two years of high school, and later transferred to Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa to finish high school. He began his career playing baseball in college and he is also interested in playing football. After coming out of his news that now he is not playing the upcoming matches. This news creates a buzz and many of his fans worried for him and wants to know what happened to him. We shared the complete information about him above in this article and we will update our article after getting any information about him. Stay connected to read more articles on exciting news topics.