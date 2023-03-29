What happened to Philip Basoah? MP For Kumawu Philip Basoah is Passed Away

The Ghanaian politician community is mourning the passing of their former member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana who sadly passed away. Philip Basoah sadly died at the age of 53. It is heartbreaking to learn that the former Ghanaian politician has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He was a member of the Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region. His unfortunate passing has shocked the entire nation including several political leaders. It is heartbreaking to learn that a well-respect and loving politician is no more between us.

Some of the family sources confirmed the passing of Philip Basoah who died early Monday morning, March 27, 2023. He took his last breath at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 53. Philip Atta Basoah was missing in parliament last Friday, March 24, 2023, during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo. Neither his family nor personal assistant knew his whereabouts until his room was forcibly opened, only to find him collapsed. Later, he was taken to the hospital by officials in a coma but passed away while plans were underway to fly him out for his treatment.

What happened to Philip Basoah?

Born as Philip Atta Basoah on November 18, 1969, in Kumawu, Ghana. He hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He grew up and earned a master’s degree at the Paris graduate school of management in 2012 and also had a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Cape Coast Ghana in 2000. He also had his GCE A level in 1994 and his GCE O level in 1991 and his MLSC in 1986.

He was the Ashanti Region program manager for Ghana Education Service. From June 2005 to January 2009, he served as the District Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District at the Local Government Affairs Ministry. He worked as a tutor at the senior high school in Agogo. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet, his friends and colleagues pay tribute to him and give their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Politician Alan John Kyerematen wrote,” I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Hon. Philip Basoah, Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region. He was a selfless person who endeared himself to the service of humanity and the nation. He will be sorely missed”. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.