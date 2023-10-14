What Happened to Phoebe Gates? Bill Gates’ Daughter Poses With Rumored Boyfriend on Balcony in Paris

Phoebe Gates has been getting a lot of attention on the internet over the last few days. It is coming forward that she poses with her rumored boyfriend on the balcony in Paris. Lots of people are showing thier interest in knowing more about herself and the topic of her relationship. Her name is making storms on the internet sites and she has been involved in various scandals and controversies. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information about herself, her relationship, and her viral picture, and also talk about her partner in this article, so read continuously and completely.

Let us clarify that she is dating Arthur Donald and the rumors of their dating began circulating when she shared a photo on her Instagram with Donald. He is the oldest grandson of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and the family of both, Phoebe and Arthur are close ties. Recently, she shared a photo on her Instagram account with him and this picture was taken on a balcony in Paris. This picture went viral and gained around 14k likes in a short time period. Several details are left to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

What Happened to Phoebe Gates?

Her complete name is Phoebe Adele Gates and she was born on 14 September 2002 in Seattle, Washington. Currently, she is 21 years old and continuing her education as a student. She is a social media influencer and has a massive number of fans around the world. She is the youngest daughter of the American business mogul and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates. She was highlighted for the first time when she walked the red carpet for the first time at the Time 100 Gala with her father. She completed her teenage education at Lakeside School and has a great interest in dancing.

Previously, she was dating Robert Ross and she confirmed her relationship through her Instagram in July 2022. He is a fellow Stanford student. Now, it is said that she is dating the eldest son of Paul McCartney's second-born child, British photographer Mary, Arthur Donald. He finished his graduation from Yale University in 2021. Phoebe's name is getting attention after sharing a picture with him and this picture went viral in a short time period. It is not officially announced that they are dating or in a relationship but our sources are continuing and we will update you soon.