What Happened to Prince Louis? Prince Louis’ Missing Finger Sparks Social Media Stir

In this article, we will talk about the latest news that is getting huge attention over the internet and social media pages. Recently, a picture was shared on social media that featured Prince Louis but in this picture, the middle finger of the prince was missing. The picture also featured Prince William and Kate Middleton in a monochromatic annual Christmas card photo. This caused controversy when it seemed like Prince Louis, was missing a finger. Multiple questions are also arriving in people’s minds, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in brief related to this topic.

Reportedly, this picture was taken by Yorkshire photographer Josh Shinner and it was shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales X account. This picture has left many puzzled on the internet due to editing errors. It is said that there are many errors in this picture but the most obvious error seems to be Prince Louis’s absence of the middle finger. In this picture, Prince Louis was standing to Princess Charlotte’s right and was missing a finger. He was resting his left hand on the arm of his sister’s seat. His missing finger controversy has raised several queries among the people and netizens.

What Happened to Prince Louis?

Our sources have deeply searched and gathered all the available details related to this topic. Presently, the exact reason and details behind the missing of his middle finger are unclear. Some sources claim that it is a Photoshop failure while some claim that it looks like he just bent his finger over. The royal sources also said it is not Photoshop, it looks like Louis bent his finger over and it appears like his finger is missing. Our sources are on the way to fetch the exact details related to this topic and we will update you soon. Keep reading…

Let’s talk about Prince Louis of Wales, he is the third and youngest child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Born on 23 April 2018 in Paddington, London, as well as he is the fourth in line to the British throne. His name is making headlines because recently the royal family has shared a picture in which his middle finger appears missing. Lots of social media users expressed their reactions and raised many questions about his finger. However, we have shared all the details related to this topic above in this article. We will update you soon. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.