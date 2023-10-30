Headline

What Happened to QB Kirk Cousins? Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Suffers Apparent Non-Contact Injury

1 hour ago
by Ricky Maurya

Kirk Cousins got hurt in the Vikings’ game against the Packers, and it looks like it’s to his Achilles tendon. It happened at a really important point in the game when he was trying to pass the ball. He’s been playing well lately, so it’s a huge blow for the Vikings. Not only that, but their star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is also out for the season with an injury. So now the Vikings have a backup quarterback in Jaren Hall, and it’s a big question mark for them going forward.

What Happened to QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins was born on August 19th, 1988. He’s currently playing for the Vikings in the National Football League. He’s a 6’3″, 205-pound quarterback who was recruited out of Michigan State. He was originally a backup for the Washington Redskins, but was promoted to the main job in 2015. He’s one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, having completed over 70 percent of his passes and having an impressive passer rating. He’s been named to four Pro Bowls and won the Bart Starr Award in 2023, making him one of the most respected names in American football. He’s also held some NFL records, including most game-winners and comebacks in one season. He signed a big three-year deal with the Vikings in 2018, worth $84 million.

What Happened to QB Kirk Cousins?

The Vikings are worried about Kirk Cousins’ Achilles tendon after he was carted off in the second half of their 24-10 loss to the Packers. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that Cousins will get an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. It’s no shock that his injury was pretty bad. He looked like he was in pain on the sidelines and was ruled out for the rest of the game. The Vikings initially said it was just an ankle injury. NFL doctor X (formerly known as Twitter) was worried about the health of his Achilles tendon. A lot of people watching the game thought Kirk Cousins might have had an injury like Aaron Rodgers did in Week 1.
Jared Hall is the Vikings’ backup quarterback right now. Hall, a fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, was on the Vikings’ 53-man list all of this season as the team’s third-string QB. Then, in Week 6, the Vikings’ normal backup quarterback Nick Mullens went on injured reserve with a back injury. As a result, Hall was promoted to backup quarterback, the only other quarterback on Minnesota’s 53-man list. If Cousins’ injury is long-term, the Vikings will probably sign another quarterback, but right now, he’s the last guy standing in Minnesota’s quarterback room.

