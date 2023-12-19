CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Rachel Cooke? Rachel Cooke Missing Health and Update

5 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to talk about the missing case of Rachel Cooke who went missing more than 20 years ago and is still missing. The news of this missing case has been gathering attention for the last few days and it is running on the top of the internet sites. She was a 19-year-old college student and still missing since 2002. The case is still ongoing and she is still missing. Lots of people are showing their interest in knowing more about this topic and reaching out the online platforms to get other reports, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic.

Our sources have gathered all the available details related to this topic and we will try to cover every single piece of information. She disappeared in 2002 and is still missing, as of 2023. She is originally from Georgetown, Texas, and went to California for college and disappeared after a run at about 09:30 am on 10 January 2002. Yes, she went missing after going for a run near her family’s home in Georgetown. In 2002, she was 19 years and if is she still alive then she will be approx 41 years old. Several details are left to share, so swipe up this and continue your reading…

Further, one of her friends Greg West expressed the beautiful moments that they spent together. Her last sighting was near her home during a jog and was last seen on 10 January 2002. After her missing, her family reported to the police department and the authorities suspected foul play and continued searching for leads. The case of her missing has been getting attention for the last few days because the authorities issued a statement. It is stated that officials are investigating a vehicle linked to her case found in Dallas. The investigation is continuing but the deputies have no concrete theories about what happened to her. Keep reading.

In 2021, a report was highlighted related to her missing that claims she was seen walking toward her home from about 200 yards away. The authorities continued their investigation because no remains were found during the search to find her. But, most of the claims that it is fake news and she was last seen on 10 January 2002. Despite the search investigation, she is still missing and no one found her. Her missing news is getting attention because the authorities recently found a recent examination of a vehicle and it is linked to her missing case. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

