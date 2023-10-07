What Happened to Ricardo Rodriguez? Louisville Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting His Father

40-year old man, Ricardo Yunior Rodriguez was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly shot and killed his father and his son at a Douglas Park apartment complex. Louisville Metro Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Monday morning, October 2, at approximately 3:50 AM. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds. Keep reading to get all entire information about this incident.

According to Louisville EMS, both victims died at the scene of the shooting. EMS pronounced the victims dead on the scene. According to sources, Ricardo was arrested on the same day for two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a defaced serial number, and tampering with evidence. Ricardo is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. Law enforcement sources have confirmed that the two victims, who are father and son, are 55-year-old Mr. Miguel Ricardo and 17-year-old Mr. Giovanni Rodriguez. Swipe to get more details. What Happened to Ricardo Rodriguez?

Louisville Metro Police officers located the suspect at the entrance of the apartment in which the tragedy occurred. According to reports, Rodriguez confessed to authorities that he had shot both his father and his son. Rodriguez had previously been arrested in 2013 for the attempted murder of an elderly man who had been stung to death by Rodriguez. Initially, he was charged with murder, but the charges were later reduced to manslaughter, for which he was convicted and sentenced to six and a half years in prison. He was released from jail in September 2017. “This is a very sad situation and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and friends,” Bauman said, noting that the program is particularly focused on violent crimes and highly experienced criminals.